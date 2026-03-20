Survivors, relatives mark 31 years since sarin gas attack on Tokyo subway

People whose lives were upended by the 1995 deadly nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system by the Aum Shinrikyo cult marked the 31st anniversary on Friday, with their pain still unhealed despite growing worries about public memory of the event fading.

Shizue Takahashi, who lost her husband, then a deputy stationmaster at Kasumigaseki Station, was among those who offered flowers and prayers. Station staff observed a moment of silence at around 8 a.m., when the worst terrorist attack on Japan occurred during the morning rush hour.

"People who lost their family members as well as survivors continue to suffer to this date. Even after more than 30 years, the horror (of the attack) lingers," the 79-year-old said.

Sarin nerve agent was released in five subway train cars on March 20, 1995, killing 14 people and injuring over 6,000.

The attack, which came at the instruction of cult founder Shoko Asahara, shocked the nation and put the spotlight on the group, which was later disbanded. Three successor groups still exist.

Asahara, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, was convicted of multiple murders, including the gas attack, and was executed in July 2018 along with other former members of the cult.

In a recent survey by a support group targeting 323 people affected by the attack, 26 percent of survivors and 33 percent of family members said they still suffer from symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Some 75 percent said they did not want to let the deadly attack be forgotten.

Family members of the victims have been calling on the government to continue monitoring the activities of the successor groups while demanding one of the groups, Aleph, follow a court order to pay around 1 billion yen in compensation.

© KYODO