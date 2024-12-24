Sushi restaurant owner arrested for breaking into seafood store and stealing salted mullet roe

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested 78-year-old sushi restaurant owner on suspicion of breaking into a seafood store at Numazu Fishing Port and stealing karasumi (salted mullet roe).

According to the police, the man is accused of breaking into the store at at around 7 a.m. on Monday and stealing six pieces of karasumi with a retail value of approximately 44,000 yen, NTV reported.

The president of the seafood store, who was on the second floor of the building, noticed a noise on the first floor and looked outside the window, where he saw a sushi restaurant owner whom he knows, fleeing the scene.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation.

