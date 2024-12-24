 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Sushi restaurant owner arrested for breaking into seafood store and stealing salted mullet roe

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested 78-year-old sushi restaurant owner on suspicion of breaking into a seafood store at Numazu Fishing Port and stealing karasumi (salted mullet roe).  

According to the police, the man is accused of breaking into the store at at around 7 a.m. on Monday and stealing six pieces of karasumi with a retail value of approximately 44,000 yen, NTV reported. 

The president of the seafood store, who was on the second floor of the building, noticed a noise on the first floor and looked outside the window, where he saw a sushi restaurant owner whom he knows, fleeing the scene.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

Date Night Restaurants in Tokyo at Every Budget

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Observation Decks and Elevated Views in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog