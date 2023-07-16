Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suspect arrested after 19-year-old woman found dead in apartment

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in his apartment.

According to police, Kentaro Miyuki, of no fixed occupation, has admitted beating Matoi Komatsu but denied intent to kill, Kyodo News reported. Police said Miyuki and the victim, who lived nearby in Ota Ward, had been in a relationship.

Police said Miyuki is accused of beating Komatsu at around 11 p.m. Saturday. He then called a friend and told him what he had done. The friend contacted a nearby koban (police box). Police went to Miyuki’s apartment at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday and found Komatsu’s body. She was declared dead at the scene.

Miyuki, who was not present when police arrived, was detained on a nearby street a short time later.

