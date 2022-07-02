Suspect arrested after baby’s body found buried in field

Police in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a girl in her late teens on suspicion of abandoning the body of a baby in a field in May.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because she is a minor, has admitted to the charge, Kyodo News reported. The infant’s remains were found inside a plastic bag buried in the ground at around 11:50 a.m. on Friday by the property owner who was working in the field.

Police said the baby’s gender could not be determined due to its decay and said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Police said they detained the suspect after receiving a tip-off from an anonymous source on Friday night.

© Japan Today