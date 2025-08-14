 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/joel-t
crime

Suspect arrested after man found dead in apartment in Aichi Prefecture

0 Comments
AICHI

Police in Iwakura City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 56-year-old man at his apartment.

According to police, Hayato Kiyama, an office worker from Minami Ward, Nagoya, is accused of fatally assaulting Hiroyuki Kato by hitting him multiple times in the head and face with a bottle, NTV reported.

Police said Kiyama told them he assaulted Kato at his home in Nagoya and the apartment where the body was found, between Monday and Wednesday.

A witness to the assault called 110. Kiyama subsequently turned himself in at a police station in Iwakura at around 10 a.m. Wednesday and said he had killed someone.

Police said Kiyama is an employee of an apartment management company, and is believed to have met Kato through his management duties.

Police said Kato had previously lived in another apartment managed by the suspect.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog