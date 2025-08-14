Suspect arrested after man found dead in apartment in Aichi Prefecture

Police in Iwakura City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 56-year-old man at his apartment.

According to police, Hayato Kiyama, an office worker from Minami Ward, Nagoya, is accused of fatally assaulting Hiroyuki Kato by hitting him multiple times in the head and face with a bottle, NTV reported.

Police said Kiyama told them he assaulted Kato at his home in Nagoya and the apartment where the body was found, between Monday and Wednesday.

A witness to the assault called 110. Kiyama subsequently turned himself in at a police station in Iwakura at around 10 a.m. Wednesday and said he had killed someone.

Police said Kiyama is an employee of an apartment management company, and is believed to have met Kato through his management duties.

Police said Kato had previously lived in another apartment managed by the suspect.

