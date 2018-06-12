Suspect arrested after man stabbed in convenience store parking lot

An unemployed 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a man with a kitchen knife in the parking lot of a Lawson convenience store in Izumisano City, Osaka Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Monday. Sankei Shimbun reported that the 33-year-old victim, a resident of Sakai City, was stabbed multiple times in the chest. A passerby called 119. The victim was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition on Tuesday.

The male suspect left the scene by car but was apprehended by police 30 minutes later. Police said he had stopped and was just sitting in his car about three kilometers from the crime scene. A bloodied knife was found in the car.

Police said the suspect, identified as Kenji Yokota, has admitted to stabbing the victim but denied any intent to kill.

