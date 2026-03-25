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Suspect arrested after man stabbed in the back in Tsukuba

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TSUKUBA

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old man in the back on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim staggered into a convenience store at around 12:45 a.m. and sought help, saying he had been stabbed in the back, TBS reported. The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition. 

Police said that about two hours later, a man carrying a fruit knife stained with what appeared to be blood showed up at a police station and confessed to stabbing a man he didn't know.

The man was identified as Ryuki Okano, of unknown occupation. Police said Okano told them he had the knife for self-defense.

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