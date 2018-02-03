Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect arrested after woman found dead, man unconscious

WAKAYAMA

A 67 year-old woman was found dead and the 80 year-old man she had been in a relationship with was found unconscious in a home in Gobo, Wakayama Prefecture, police said Saturday.

According to police, Yoshiko Kurita was found dead in her home on Friday, and Akira Yurimoto, 80, was unconscious, Fuji TV reported. Police arrested a 64 year-old woman with whom Yurimoto was apparently also in a relationship with.

Police said Kurita did not have any visible external injuries and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Yurimoto had cuts on his wrist and his face had been beaten.

On Saturday, police arrested Machiko Tanimoto, 64, on suspicion of assaulting Yurimoto. Police believe the three got into an argument at Kurita's residence on Jan 23 over the love triangle.

