Suspect arrested for assaulting visitor at summer festival in Hokkaido

Police in Kitahiroshima City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 69-year-old man at a festival venue on Sunday night.

Police said the suspect, a local government employee living in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, is accused of grabbing the victim by the collar and roughing him up at around 8 p.m. on the grounds of Omagari Junior High School in Kitahiroshima City, where a summer festival was being held, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

According to police, the man and the victim were not acquainted with each other.

The suspect was visiting his hometown and had been drinking at the festival venue at the time, police said, adding that he told them he doesn’t remember anything because he was drunk.

