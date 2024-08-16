 Japan Today
crime

Suspect arrested for attempted murder after stabbing man at river in Miyagi

MIYAGI

Police in Iwanuma, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed an acquaintance in his 20s on a riverbank on Friday.

Police said Kaede Suzuki, a construction worker from Watari town in Miyagi Prefecture, is accused of stabbing the victim in the back at around 5 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said there were several other people at the scene at the time, and that some sort of trouble had occurred. One of the group called 119.

Suzuki told police that he and the victim got into an argument and that he lost his temper and stabbed the man.

