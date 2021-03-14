Suspect arrested for fatally stabbing man at Tokyo lodging facility

Police on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 28-year-old man at the cheap lodging facility where they both lived in Taito Ward.

According to the arrest warrant, Eiji Watanabe stabbed Sho Ogiwara with a knife at least 10 times in the back and stomach at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Both men lived in rooms on the second floor of the building.

Street surveillance camera footage showed Watanabe fleeing the crime scene and he was put on a wanted list after a blood-stained knife was found in his room. At around 6 p.m. on Sunday, he went to a church in Setagaya Ward where he was recognized by someone who called 110.

Police said Watanabe has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “Ogiwara came to my room and complained that my footsteps were too loud. We argued and I grabbed a knife and stabbed him.”

