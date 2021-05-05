Suspect arrested for robbing man on Osaka street

Police in Osaka have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a 41-year-old man at knifepoint as he walked home last month.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kita Ward at around 12 a.m. on April 18, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Taishi Yamada, a company employee, is accused of coming up behind the suspect and grabbing him from behind. Yamada brandished a knife at the man and said if he made a sound, he would be killed. He then took the man to a nearby parking lot and stole his wallet containing 28,000 yen and his cash card. He taped the victim’s mouth and bound his arms and legs before fleeing.

Police said Yamada was identified through nearby street surveillance camera footage. He was also seen on surveillance camera footage taken at a nearby convenience store where he used the victim’s ATM card.

Police said Yamada has denied the charge and quoted him as saying “I don’t remember.”

