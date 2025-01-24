Suspect arrested for stealing tote bag with gold bars from man

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a tote bag containing gold bars and other items from a man walking in Tokyo's Shinjuku district in December.

According to police, Genki Takahashi, riding a motorcycle, approached a man in his 30s from behind, snatched his tote bag and sped away, TV Asahi reported.

The bag was a luxury brand and the value of the bag and stolen items, including the gold bars and gift certificates, totaled more than 850,000 yen.

Police said they traced Takahashi through earphones in the stolen bag.

Police said Takahashi, who lives in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, has admitted to 10 similar thefts in Tokyo and Chiba and quoted him as saying,"I targeted people who were walking and had a bag in their hands, regardless of gender." He told police he used the money for living and entertainment expenses.

Six of the thefts occurred on five consecutive days in Tokyo from Dec 4-9, netting the thief about 900,000 yen, police said.

© Japan Today