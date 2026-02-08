Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Osaka Prefecture

Police in Kadoma City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in the death of an 82-year-old man on a bicycle in a hit-and-run incident.

According to police, Takeshi Yabuuchi, a company employee from Osaka City, is accused of hitting and killing Hisaji Matsuda at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on National Route 163 and then fleeing the scene, NTV reported. Matsuda was found lying on the road near his bicycle.

Police said Yabuuchi has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying "I remember hitting a rock or something, but I didn't recognize it was a person."

Police said Yabuuchi’s vehicle was identified using footage from nearby security camera. He was on his way to work in Nara Prefecture.

Matsuda was riding his bicycle when he was hit, and his dashcam captured him falling over in the passing lane of a two-lane road. A driver in the opposite lane stopped and asked Matsuda if he was OK, to which Matsuda replied, "I'm OK." A few seconds later, he was hit by Yabuuchi's vehicle, which was coming from behind.

