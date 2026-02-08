 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Osaka Prefecture

1 Comment
OSAKA

Police in Kadoma City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in the death of an 82-year-old man on a bicycle in a hit-and-run incident.

According to police, Takeshi Yabuuchi, a company employee from Osaka City, is accused of hitting and killing Hisaji Matsuda at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on National Route 163 and then fleeing the scene, NTV reported. Matsuda was found lying on the road near his bicycle.

Police said Yabuuchi has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying "I remember hitting a rock or something, but I didn't recognize it was a person."

Police said Yabuuchi’s vehicle was identified using footage from nearby security camera. He was on his way to work in Nara Prefecture.

Matsuda was riding his bicycle when he was hit, and his dashcam captured him falling over in the passing lane of a two-lane road. A driver in the opposite lane stopped and asked Matsuda if he was OK, to which Matsuda replied, "I'm OK." A few seconds later, he was hit by Yabuuchi's vehicle, which was coming from behind.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Taste of Yamagata with The Hidden Japan

Journey north to Yamagata Prefecture with The Hidden Japan to experience its rich culture and history through its people and food.

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I hate hit and run drivers, especially those that lie. I hope Yabuuchi gets a long jail sentence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog