Suspect arrested in teen stabbings at McDonald's in Kitakyushu sent to prosecutors

Masanori Hirabaru, the suspect in last Saturday's teen stabbings at a McDonald's outlet in Kitakyushu, leaves Kokuraminami Police Station in Kitakyushu on Friday.

A 43-year-old unemployed man was indicted Friday on suspicion of attempting to kill a 15-year-old high school boy at a McDonald’s outlet last Saturday in Kitakyushu.

Police said they plan to also charge the man, Masanori Hirabaru, with the murder of the boy’s classmate, Saaya Nakashima, NHK reported. The two students were attacked as they stood in line at the cash register at around 8:25 p.m. on Dec 14.

The assailant spent less than 30 seconds in the store, stabbing each victim once. Nakashima was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The boy was stabbed in the waist, but his injuries are not life-threatening. He told police that the attacker was a complete stranger.

Hirabaru was arrested on Thursday and has admitted to the allegation, police said. Surrounded by about five police officers, he was put into a car Friday and transferred from Kokuraminami police station to the Kokura branch of the Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office.

According to police, Hirabaru did not make a clear statement about his motive during questioning, and sometimes became enraged when the same question was asked repeatedly.

Several knives were found in Hirabaru's home, which is about one kilometer from the McDonald's store, and in his car, a black minivan. Yellow sandals worn by the assailant were also found at his home.

Based on their analysis of security camera footage, police believe that Hirabaru drove to the scene. A black minivan could be seen circling the area before the incident.

Police said not much is known yet about Hirabaru. Local media reported that he kept to himself and that neighbors complained to police about him playing military-style music with the volume turned up and throwing lit fireworks from a window.

