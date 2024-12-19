 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Masanori Hirabaru, the suspect in last Saturday's teen stabbings at a McDonald's outlet in Kitakyushu, leaves Kokuraminami Police Station in Kitakyushu on Friday. Image: KYODO
crime

Suspect arrested in teen stabbings at McDonald's in Kitakyushu sent to prosecutors

0 Comments
KITAKYUSHU

A 43-year-old unemployed man was indicted Friday on suspicion of attempting to kill a 15-year-old high school boy at a McDonald’s outlet last Saturday in Kitakyushu.

Police said they plan to also charge the man, Masanori Hirabaru, with the murder of the boy’s classmate, Saaya Nakashima, NHK reported. The two students were attacked as they stood in line at the cash register at around 8:25 p.m. on Dec 14.

The assailant spent less than 30 seconds in the store, stabbing each victim once. Nakashima was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The boy was stabbed in the waist, but his injuries are not life-threatening. He told police that the attacker was a complete stranger.

Hirabaru was arrested on Thursday and has admitted to the allegation, police said. Surrounded by about five police officers, he was put into a car Friday and transferred from Kokuraminami police station to the Kokura branch of the Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office.

According to police, Hirabaru did not make a clear statement about his motive during questioning, and sometimes became enraged when the same question was asked repeatedly.

Several knives were found in Hirabaru's home, which is about one kilometer from the McDonald's store, and in his car, a black minivan. Yellow sandals worn by the assailant were also found at his home.

Based on their analysis of security camera footage, police believe that Hirabaru drove to the scene. A black minivan could be seen circling the area before the incident.

Police said not much is known yet about Hirabaru. Local media reported that he kept to himself and that neighbors complained to police about him playing military-style music with the volume turned up and throwing lit fireworks from a window.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Ink & Passion: Modern Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo