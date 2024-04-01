Suspect arrested over attempted murder of man on Kumamoto street

Police in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a man in his 40s last week.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Public broadcaster NHK reported that the victim who is in his 40s, was stabbed from behind as he was walking along a street in Chuo Ward.

Police said Monday they have arrested Hiro Yamamoto, of unknown occupation. Police quoted Yamamoto as saying “I don't want to talk about it right now.''

The victim, who told police he doesn’t know Yamamoto, suffered injuries to his back and left side.

Police said Yamamoto was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage, according to a TV Asahi report. A kitchen knife was confiscated from his home after his arrest on Monday afternoon.

