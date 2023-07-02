Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect arrested over death of Bangladesh man

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 54-year-old Bangladeshi man last week.

The suspect, a part-time worker who is also from Bangladesh, turned himself in at a police station in Saitama Prefecture on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, the suspect is accused of of beating Hannan Miah on the head with a pipe at around 12:20 a.m. on June 29 in the car parking lot of an apartment building in Chuo Ward. A passerby called police. Miah was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the two men knew each other but said the suspect has given no motive for the crime.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog