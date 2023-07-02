Suspect arrested over death of Bangladesh man

Police in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 54-year-old Bangladeshi man last week.

The suspect, a part-time worker who is also from Bangladesh, turned himself in at a police station in Saitama Prefecture on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

According to police, the suspect is accused of of beating Hannan Miah on the head with a pipe at around 12:20 a.m. on June 29 in the car parking lot of an apartment building in Chuo Ward. A passerby called police. Miah was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the two men knew each other but said the suspect has given no motive for the crime.

