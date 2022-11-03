Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suspect arrested over death of man found on Osaka street

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a 44-year-old man on a street. 

Police said the victim, who had been beaten about the head, was found dead on the morning of Oct 30 on the street near Osaka Castle. Kyodo News reported that he was identified as Li Xing, a Chinese citizen.

According to police, Yusuke Hashimoto is accused of beating Li who reportedly owed him money. Police said Hashimoto has admitted to assaulting Li on the night of Oct 29 and then pushing him out of his car onto the street the next morning. However, Hashimoto, who is self-employed, has denied intent to kill and was quoted as saying Li was alive when he left him on the street.

An autopsy showed that Li had suffered a fractured skull. Police said they intend to change the charge to one of murder. They added that Li’s wife told them her husband was in debt to Hashimoto and that he had gone to meet Hashimoto just before 8 p.m. on Oct 29.

However, Hashimoto, who is self-employed, has denied intent to kill and was quoted as saying Li was alive when he left him on the street.

Sure. He wasn’t intending to kill Li. So we should believe him. Yeah right!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He should have paid his debts!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

