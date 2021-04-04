Suspect arrested over death of man found on street in Akita Pref

Police in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 65-year-old man who was found lying on the street last week.

According to police, Hisashi Narita, a bar manager, is accused of knocking Seitoku Takeda to the ground and kicking his head at around 3:20 a.m. on March 31, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police did not say if Narita has admitted to the allegation or not.

A passerby saw Takeda collapsed on the ground and called police. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the two men apparently did not know each other. Narita was identified through an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

