crime

Suspect arrested over death of man in Utsunomiya house

UTSUNOMIYA

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 41-year-old male acquaintance at his house on Thursday.

According to police, a passerby called 110 at around 5:15 a.m. and said he could hear yelling and what sounded like a fight inside the house, NHK reported. Police officers went to the house but left after there was no response.

The suspect, Ryushuku Tei, called a relative from a convenience store in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, and said he had argued with an acquaintance and that he might have killed him after hitting him on the head with a bottle.

The relative called police at around 7:55 a.m. The victim, Sho Nakamura, was found collapsed in a room on the second floor of his house and declared dead at the scene.

Police said Tei, who was detained at the convenience store in Isesaki where he had waited, told them he and Nakamura had been drinking but had gotten into an argument over financial matters.

Police said Tei admitted hitting Nakamura with a bottle and punching him but denied intent to kill.

