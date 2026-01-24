 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect arrested over fatal stabbing of man in building basement car park

1 Comment
ISHIKAWA

Police in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 49-year-old man in the basement of an apartment building in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, Keiji Koide, of unknown address, has reserved his plea, saying, "I have no intention of talking now,” TV Asahi reported. He was arrested on Friday.

Daisuke Kida was found collapsed in a state of cardiac arrest outside the apartment building where he lived, at around 8 a.m. Tuesday by workers at a nearby construction site. He was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after arrival.

Bloodstains were found on the driver's seat of Kida's car, which was in the underground parking lot. He managed to stagger up the ramp to street level before collapsing.

No knife or any other weapon was found near Kida’s car.

Police said Koide rented a car in Kobe and drove to the crime scene. Shortly after the incident, a street surveillance camera near the scene captured a man running away and getting into a rental car. He was tracked to a known address in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Police are currently investigating the relationship between the two men.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Police said Koide rented a car in Kobe and drove to the crime scene. Shortly after the incident, a street surveillance camera near the scene captured a man running away and getting into a rental car. 

As I originally suspected, it appears to be a targeted, premeditated attack.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog