crime

Suspect arrested over murder of 77-year-old man in Mie

MIE

Police in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, have re-arrested a 27-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 77-year-old man in his apartment last month.

The suspect, Yoshikazu Misaki, is already in custody after being detained on Jan 30 for stealing cigarettes and other items from a convenience store in the city last month, Kyodo News reported.

Police said he is accused of strangling to death Yasuo Kondo and stealing 25,000 yen from the victim in the first week of January. Kondo’s body was found by a relative at around 3:40 p.m. on Jan 9. The relative had been concerned after not being able to contact Kondo.

Kondo's body was found in the living room with a clothing item wrapped around his neck, leaving deep strangulation marks.

Police said that Misaki lived in the same apartment until mid-December and that DNA placed him at scene of the crime.

