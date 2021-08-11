Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect arrested over murder of 80-year-old man in Kyoto

0 Comments
KYOTO

Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing and robbing an 80-year-old man last month.

According to police, Shintaro Kobayashi lives in the same municipal housing complex in Nishikyo Ward as the victim, Takahiro Hirakida, Fuji TV reported. Kobayashi is accused of breaking into Hirakida’s apartment at around 5:30 p.m. on July 12, stabbing him in the neck and other parts of his body and stealing 80,000 yen in cash and several credit cards. The front door was locked and there were no signs that the apartment had been ransacked.

Police said that Hirakida consulted with officers at Nishikyo Police Station in mid-June about money problems he was having with Kobayashi.  

Police said that at the time of his arrest on Tuesday, Kobayashi had about 500,000 yen in cash in his apartment.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo