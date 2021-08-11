Suspect arrested over murder of 80-year-old man in Kyoto

Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing and robbing an 80-year-old man last month.

According to police, Shintaro Kobayashi lives in the same municipal housing complex in Nishikyo Ward as the victim, Takahiro Hirakida, Fuji TV reported. Kobayashi is accused of breaking into Hirakida’s apartment at around 5:30 p.m. on July 12, stabbing him in the neck and other parts of his body and stealing 80,000 yen in cash and several credit cards. The front door was locked and there were no signs that the apartment had been ransacked.

Police said that Hirakida consulted with officers at Nishikyo Police Station in mid-June about money problems he was having with Kobayashi.

Police said that at the time of his arrest on Tuesday, Kobayashi had about 500,000 yen in cash in his apartment.

