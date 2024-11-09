 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect arrested over murder of 90-year-old woman in Yamagata Prefecture

0 Comments
YAMAGATA

Police in Mikawa town, Yamagata Prefecture, have arrested 28-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 90-year-old woman in September.

Police said Kazuma Ishikawa, a part-time worker, is accused of breaking into the home of Shoko Abe sometime between 4 p.m. on September 21 and 10 a.m. the next day, TV Asahi reported. He apparently gained entrance by breaking a bay window on the porch of the house.

Abe was found lying on a futon in her bedroom by her eldest son when he visited her home just before noon on Sept 22. He called 119 but Abe was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Abe had multiple injuries to her head, face and chest inflicted by a blunt object and that an autopsy revealed she died from traumatic shock.

Abe lived alone and had no other family apart from her eldest son who is in his 60s. However, she was related to Mikawa Mayor Makoto Abe.

Police said Ishikawa surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage taken in the vicinity of Abe’s house.

Following the suspect's arrest on Friday, Mayor Abe said, "I'm glad that the case has been solved. I’ll keep an eye on the progress of the police investigation to find out why he did it."

A woman in her 70s who lives nearby and knows the suspect said, "He was a really good kid, and when I came home from working in the fields, he would say hello. I've never heard of him causing any trouble. I can't believe he would do something like that."

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Train Apps In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo