Suspect arrested over murder of man whose body was found in ditch in Aichi Pref

Police in Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 29-year-old man whose body was found in a ditch last month.

According to police, Koki Arima, whose occupation is unknown, is suspected of killing Masahiro Miura, 29, a resident of Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, by stabbing him in his (Miura’s) car on the night of May 10 or early May 11, Tokai TV reported. Arima is also accused of stealing 142,000 yen from Miura, police said.

A man walking his dog along a rural road at around 6 a.m. on May 11 saw a car with the left front tire hanging over the ditch after it crashed through a wire fence, and called police. When police arrived and searched the area near the car, they found Miura’s body, covered with grass and soil, in the ditch. Police said he had been stabbed in the upper body and face 10 times.

Miura was last seen alive at around 5 p.m. on May 10. Police said their investigation revealed that Arima owed money to Miura.

