Suspect charged with third murder in Christmas Day killing of family of 3

A man arrested on suspicion of killing an American man and his wife at their residence in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Dec 25, was served a fresh arrest warrant Monday over the death of their daughter, police said.

Jun Saito, 40, was a neighbor of William Bishop, a 69-year-old U.S. national, and his wife Izumi Morita, 68. The couple and their daughter Sophianna Megumi Morita, a 32-year-old who lived in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward and who was visiting her parents for Christmas, were found dead with blunt trauma injuries at Bishop's residence at around 7:30 a.m. on Christmas morning.

According to the police, a security camera at the residence had recorded a scene of the attack, including a man who appeared to be Saito.

Police have also confiscated multiple blunt objects from Saito's home, while DNA from blood found on clothing and gloves seized from his home matched that of all three victims.

Saito was sent to prosecutors on Dec 27 for allegedly killing Bishop and was served a fresh arrest warrant on Jan 16 for the alleged murder of his wife. He has denied the allegations in both cases, police said.

© KYODO