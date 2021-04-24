Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect detained for stabbing 2 men in Saitama says he is ‘mentally ill’

TOKYO

A 20-year-old man was detained Friday in Tokyo on suspicion of stabbing two delivery company workers in Saitama City on Thursday. 

The man showed up at a jewelry store in Roppongi at around 11 p.m. Friday and told an employee that he had stabbed two people in Saitama and that he was mentally ill, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police were called and the suspect, with a bloodstained knife in his possession, was taken into custody for questioning.

Police said the man has been rambling but admitted to stabbing the two men outside an apartment building in Omiya Ward at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The two victims suffered several stab wounds but their lives are not in danger, police said.

