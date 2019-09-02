Suspect detained over stabbings at Ibaraki farmhouse

Police in Yachiyo, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old Vietnamese man on suspicion of attempting to kill a 73-year-old woman at her farmhouse last month.

Police said at a news conference on Monday night that they expect to also charge the man, Nguyen Dinh Hai, with the murder of the woman’s 76-year-old husband. Nyugen, who came to Japan as an agricultural technical trainee, lives about 1.5 kilometers from the farmhouse. Police have not said whether he has admitted to the charge. He was sent to prosecutors on Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Isao Osato and his wife Yuko were attacked sometime before 3 a.m. on Aug 24. The couple’s 42-year-old son who lives in another residence near the farmhouse, called 119 at around 3:15 a.m. He said he heard the dog barking and went to check on his parents. He found them both collapsed, bleeding from knife wounds.

Police said Isao had more than 10 knife wounds to his chest and stomach and was declared dead at the scene. His wife Yuko was stabbed in the stomach and found in the corridor outside her bedroom. She told police that a man wearing a black ski mask stabbed her. She remains in hospital but her wound is not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators believe the killer probably entered the farmhouse through an unlocked door.

Police said street surveillance camera footage which was taken about 100 meters from the victims' residence showed a man wearing a hood walking along the road leading to the Osatos' home at around 1:35 a.m. He is next seen running away from the home at around 2:50 a.m. Police said Nyugen matched the description of that man.

Police said Nyugen was seen on surveillance camera footage at a home center purchasing a knife there on the night of Aug 23.

