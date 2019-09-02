Suspect detained over stabbings at Ibaraki farmhouse

Police in Yachiyo, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old Vietnamese man on suspicion of attempting to kill a 73-year-old woman at her farmhouse last month.
Police said at a news conference on Monday night that they expect to also charge the man, Nguyen Dinh Hai, with the murder of the woman’s 76-year-old husband. Nyugen, who came to Japan as an agricultural technical trainee, lives about 1.5 kilometers from the farmhouse. Police have not said whether he has admitted to the charge. He was sent to prosecutors on Tuesday morning.
According to investigators, Isao Osato and his wife Yuko were attacked sometime before 3 a.m. on Aug 24. The couple’s 42-year-old son who lives in another residence near the farmhouse, called 119 at around 3:15 a.m. He said he heard the dog barking and went to check on his parents. He found them both collapsed, bleeding from knife wounds.
Police said Isao had more than 10 knife wounds to his chest and stomach and was declared dead at the scene. His wife Yuko was stabbed in the stomach and found in the corridor outside her bedroom. She told police that a man wearing a black ski mask stabbed her. She remains in hospital but her wound is not life-threatening, police said.
Investigators believe the killer probably entered the farmhouse through an unlocked door.
Police said street surveillance camera footage which was taken about 100 meters from the victims' residence showed a man wearing a hood walking along the road leading to the Osatos' home at around 1:35 a.m. He is next seen running away from the home at around 2:50 a.m. Police said Nyugen matched the description of that man.
Police said Nyugen was seen on surveillance camera footage at a home center purchasing a knife there on the night of Aug 23.© Japan Today
Do the hustle
Wow! The evidence seems very circumstantial for him to have his name a nationality blasted all over the media.
Mister X
If the police arrested this man on suspicion of this extremely cowardice attack on an elderly couple you can be sure they have well-founded reasons to do so and I am also sure the media checked their sources.
Reading this gives chills to my spine, how can you to this to a defenceless elderly couple ?
The Japanese government really has to begin a campaign to instruct people to lock their doors or these kind of crimes will happen more frequently in the future.
Daniel Naumoff
These kinds of crimes were not really happening before to make it a necessity, locking the doors. But as everyone can see, the situation is changing, and the trainees are introducing a "normal" crime to Japan. Given it is really his doing. Then there is going to be a national backlash towards accepting trainees from these countries.
Mister X
Yes indeed and besides it just common sense to lock your doors don't see any good reason why you wouldn't do that.