Suspect held for fatally stabbing man on street in Kanagawa Pref last December

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 60-year-old man on the street in December last year.

According to police, the suspect, Akihiko Oishi, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he has no memory of the incident, Fuji TV reported.

The crime occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec 12 in Minami Ward. Police said the victim, Takayuki Matsuoka, an office worker, suffered stab wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An eyewitness told police that Matsuoka was involved in a scuffle with another man, who began wielding a knife. After stabbing Matsuoka, the assailant ran to a bicycle and rode away in the direction of Zama.

Police said Oishi surfaced as a suspect after they examined street surveillance camera footage, which showed him riding this bike to and from the scene of the crime at around the time it happened. He also fit the description of the man seen by the witness.

