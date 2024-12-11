 Japan Today
crime

Suspect held in murder of elderly man in Ibaraki

IBARAKI

Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, are questioning a 68-year-old man over the killing of a 74-year-old acquaintance at his home in Hitachinaka City, on Tuesday.

According to police, Eiichi Mikame was found collapsed with stab wounds to his neck and abdomen by a visitor at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, NHK reported. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said surveillance camera footage in the area earlier that morning showed Toyozo Ishida, an acquaintance of Mikame, breaking in to the house.

Police said Ishida was initially arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering and are questioning him about Mikame’s murder.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

