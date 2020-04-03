Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect held over death of man found on street near train station in Yokohama

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 68-year-old man who was found on the street near a train station early Friday.

According to police, Yoshinori Seki was found unconscious and bleeding by a passerby at around 5 a.m. on a street near JR Kannai Station in Naka Ward, Fuji TV reported. His face was badly bruised, police said. He was taken to hospital where he died at around 6:20 a.m.

Police said the suspect,  Yushi Sato, a self-professed company employee, was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage which showed the two men arguing at around 4:45 a.m.

Police said Sato, who was arrested at his home nearby, has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying the argument started after he and Seki bumped arms as they were passing each other. He told police he elbowed Seki in the face and then shoved him to the ground.

1 Comment
Nut Case ! needs a decent sentence and made an example that type of behavour is not tolerated

0 ( +0 / -0 )

