crime

Suspect in convenience store robbery says he was in a foul mood

OSAKA

Police in Osaka said Sunday they have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing one convenience store of 50,000 yen and attempting to rob three others within a 25-minute time span on Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect, Tadatoshi Iwamoto, who was identified after an analysis of store and street surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was in a foul mood and didn’t care whether he got away with any money or not, Kyodo News reported.

The incidents took place at stores in Nishiyodogawa Ward In the first incident, a man entered a FamilyMart store at around 3:10 a.m. and threatened the employee behind the counter with a knife, demanding money. The part-time employee, a 51-year-old woman, handed over 50,000 yen from the register and the man left.

During the next 20 minutes, the same man tried to rob three other convenience stores within a 700-meter radius in the same neighborhood. However, the employees resisted his demands and he fled empty-handed. In each incident, there were no other customers in the store and none of the employees were injured.

The man in the four incidents was dressed all in black and was wearing a white face mask and hood.

Police said Iwamoto lives about 500 meters from the convenience store that was robbed.

