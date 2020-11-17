Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect in double murder in Ibaraki Prefecture re-arrested

IBARAKI

Ibaraki Prefectural Police have re-arrested the suspect in the murders of an 59-year-old man and his 89-year-old father at their home in Hitachiota City last month.

Koji Sekine, 48, was initially arrested for stabbing Kunio Nemoto, the owner of a sales company for office automation equipment, on Oct 27, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sekine was an employee of the company and carried out the attack from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at the victim’s home, which was also the company office.

On Tuesday, police served a second arrest warrant against Sekine over the murder of Nemoto’s father, Noboru. Police said Sekine beat Noboru several times in the head with a wrench and stabbed him in the chest and abdomen. 

Sekine was quoted by police as saying “I broke into the home to steal whatever money and valuables they had. But when they saw me, I killed them.”

Police said Sekine entered the premises through an unlocked window and attacked Noboru in the living room first.

