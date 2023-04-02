Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suspect in Gunma hit-and-run arrested at Tochigi hotel

GUNMA

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after a hit-and-run incident in Gunma Prefecture on Friday night, police said Sunday.

Police said Hideyo Ishikawa, who initially remained at the scene of the incident in Shibukawa, fled before police arrived, TV Asahi reported Sunday. Police tracked him to a hotel in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, where he was arrested on Saturday night. His damaged car was impounded.

Police said Ishikawa has admitted hitting the victim, a 65-year-old woman, as she was crossing the street at an intersection. He stopped his car, while a passerby called 119. He told the ambulance crew that he would go with the victim to the hospital but instead drove away.

The woman suffered severe head injuries and remains in a critical condition, police said Sunday.

drunk no doubt!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

