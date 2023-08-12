Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect in hatchet attack at pachinko parlor to to undergo psychiatric tests

0 Comments
SENDAI, Miyagi

Prosecutors in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture say that a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he used a hatchet to attack a 52-year-old man playing pachinko last month, will undergo psychiatric tests for three months to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

According to prosecutors, Kaito Hayasaka, who lives in Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture, has admitted attacking the man but has not given a motive, Kyodo News reported. He told police he didn’t know the victim.

The incident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. on July 26 at the Super Lucky Izumi pachinko parlor. The attacker hit the victim in the head and back and then ran out of the pachinko parlor.

An employee called 110. The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said Hayasaka, who was arrested on July 27, was identified after examining surveillance camera footage from the pachinko parlor. The hatchet was found discarded near his apartment.

Prosecutors say the psychiatric evaluation will last until Nov 30.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income and help improve medical research as a clinical study participant!

Women in Japan struggle for proper health care. Join our information session to receive a free health checkup with no additional commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

Reconstructed Majesty: A Tour of Ancient Japan in Nara

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Form and Function

Savvy Tokyo

Foraging in Japan: Where to Look and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Yame-cha

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Coding Club: Empowering Kids with Cutting-Edge Coding and Robotics Classes

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Mukibanda Historical Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 English-friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Superfoods: Konjac

Savvy Tokyo