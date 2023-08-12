Suspect in hatchet attack at pachinko parlor to to undergo psychiatric tests

Prosecutors in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture say that a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he used a hatchet to attack a 52-year-old man playing pachinko last month, will undergo psychiatric tests for three months to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

According to prosecutors, Kaito Hayasaka, who lives in Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture, has admitted attacking the man but has not given a motive, Kyodo News reported. He told police he didn’t know the victim.

The incident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. on July 26 at the Super Lucky Izumi pachinko parlor. The attacker hit the victim in the head and back and then ran out of the pachinko parlor.

An employee called 110. The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said Hayasaka, who was arrested on July 27, was identified after examining surveillance camera footage from the pachinko parlor. The hatchet was found discarded near his apartment.

Prosecutors say the psychiatric evaluation will last until Nov 30.

© Japan Today