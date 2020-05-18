Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect in Japanese woman's murder to be extradited to France

1 Comment
LIMA

Chile's top court on Monday granted French prosecutors' request to extradite a man suspected of killing a Japanese female student in France, where she went missing in 2016.

French authorities suspect that Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, a 29-year-old Chilean man, murdered Narumi Kurosaki, a student from Japan's University of Tsukuba. Her whereabouts have been unknown since she dined with Zepeda and returned with him to the dorm of her university in Besancon, eastern France, on Dec 4, 2016.

The latest supreme court decision on the matter is final. The extradition of the Chilean man to France could lead to a breakthrough in solving the murder case.

Shortly after Kurosaki went missing, Zepeda returned to Chile. Kurosaki's body has not been found and Zepeda has denied the allegation.

In April, the top court ruled in favor of allowing the suspect's extradition, and Zepeda appealed the court's decision.

The appeal was handled by a different bench of the top court.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

This creep couldn't let go and went berserk when he found out she was dating another guy.

Never found her body but he certainly murdered her. He should spend the rest of his life in prison.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

