crime

Suspect in knife attack on woman jumps to his death while fleeing police in Kyoto Pref

1 Comment
KYOTO

A man suspected of stabbing a woman in Kyoto on Monday jumped to his death from an elevated expressway after being pursued by police.

According to police, a call came into 110 at around 11:40 a.m. reporting that a woman had been stabbed by a man in the parking lot of a convenience store in Minami Ward.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene in a car, NHK reported. A police patrol car pursued the man’s vehicle on the elevated Kyoto Jukan Expressway heading to Nantan City. The man suddenly stopped the car, got out and jumped from a height of about 10 meters. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital but her wound was not life-threatening.

Police said the woman and the 40-year-old man had previously been in a relationship, but in November the woman had come to them for advice about trouble in their relationship. Police had been providing guidance to the man and contacting the woman regularly to see if she was OK.

Good riddance, glad to be reading about his death rather than hers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

