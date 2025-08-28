Suspect in Kobe woman’s killing says he thought she was his type

A 35-year-old man, who has been arrested on suspicion of killing a 24-year-old woman in Kobe on Aug 20, has told police he thought she was his type but that he did not know her.

Masashi Tanimoto, a company employee from Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, is accused of stabbing Megumi Katayama multiple times in the chest and other areas with a knife inside an elevator in her apartment building at around 7:20 p.m. Her body was found when the elevator stopped on the sixth floor where her apartment is.

The apartment is in a controlled-access building, but security camera footage showed a man resembling Tanimoto follow Katayama in through the auto-lock door and then into the elevator.

Police quoted Tanimoto as saying he stabbed Katayama but he is not sure if he meant to kill her.

Two days before the incident, security cameras near Katayama's workplace captured Tanimoto wandering around the area multiple times, NHK reported.

Police said Tanimoto told them, "On Aug 18, I saw a woman walking near my workplace and thought she was my type, so I followed her into the building where she worked. After I first recognized her, I would wait for her to come out near her workplace after work and watch her leave for work in the morning."

Police said that so far, they hav been unable to find any connection between Tanimoto and the victim.

Tanimoto arrived in Kobe on Aug 17, after starting a five-day holiday from his job.

Investigative sources in Japan have also revealed that a man who closely resembles Tanimoto had followed a different woman on Aug 17. Police believe he was looking for a potential target.

Security camera footage showed him following the woman into a condominium before the entrance door automatically locked. The woman apparently became suspicious and remained in the lobby. She did not get into the elevator until the man left.

Tanimoto was given a 30-month suspended term by the Kobe District Court in September 2022 for breaking into an apartment in Kobe and grabbing another woman by the throat earlier that year after stalking her for five months.

© Japan Today/Kyodo