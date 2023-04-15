Suspect in murder of 19-year-old woman found dead in apparent suicide

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said that a man wanted for questioning over the murder of a 19-year-old woman was found dead in his apartment Friday after apparently having committed suicide.

According to police, the body of Mao Kimura, a vocational school student, was found in her apartment on Thursday. Kyodo News reported that the school had contacted police on Thursday morning and said Kimura had not attended school for several days and that they had been unable to contact her.

Police visited Kimura’s apartment at around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and found her body. Police said she had been stabbed several times and had been dead for several days.

An analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed a man in his 20s entering and leaving the apartment building around the time Kimura is believed to have been killed.

Police went to the man’s apartment on Friday and found him dead. No details were released concerning how the man died or his name. Local media reported that Kimura and the man did know each other.

