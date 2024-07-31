Suspect in murder of 3 family members detained in Tottori

Police in Tottori City, Tottori Prefecture, have detained a 27-year-old man wanted for questioning over the murders of his grandparents and his aunt at their home in Kikugawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday.

Police said Koichi Katayama, a former Self-Defense Force member, is suspected of fatally stabbing his grandfather, Shoichi Shibuya, grandmother, Ikuko, and aunt, Rumiko, 52, at their house, NHK reported. He was put on a nationwide wanted list on Monday.

Katayama was apprehended at a lodging facility on Tuesday. Police said he had a self-inflicted stab wound in his chest and was taken to hospital. Police said his wound is not life-threatening and added that he has admitted to killing his relatives.

Police said that at around 2:30 p.m last Sunday, they received a call from a woman, telling them that a man was acting violently at Shibuya’s house. Police went to the house and found the three bodies. All had stab wounds and were declared dead at there scene. A blood-stained knife was found at the scene.

The Shibuyas lived with Rumiko and their eldest daughter who is Katayama’s mother. She was out at the time. Rumiko called her and she contacted police. Katayama does not live at the house and was visiting the family on Sunday.

