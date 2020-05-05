Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Suspect in murder of Fukushima woman found dead

0 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

Police in Fukushima Prefecture said Tuesday that a man in his 30s, who was being sought in connection with the murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend, has been found dead after having apparently committed suicide.

The body of Ruka Kawada was found by her mother in her room at their home in Sukagawa at around 1:50 p.m. last Friday, Fuji TV reported. An autopsy on Saturday showed she had been strangled.

Ruka lived with her mother and brother who were out on Friday morning. Ruka’s boyfriend was seen arriving with her at her home on Friday morning.

Police said the boyfriend’s body was found on Saturday outside the prefecture and that he had apparently committed suicide, but did not specify the method or where he was found. An autopsy showed the man, who lived in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, had died on Friday night, police said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2020 Moves Online with Pride from Home Hashtag and Live Streams

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Proper Etiquette For Quitting Your Job In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #79: Golden Week 2020 Downgraded to Gaman Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Aomori

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

9 Japanese Museums You Can Tour Virtually

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon