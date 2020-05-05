Suspect in murder of Fukushima woman found dead

Police in Fukushima Prefecture said Tuesday that a man in his 30s, who was being sought in connection with the murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend, has been found dead after having apparently committed suicide.

The body of Ruka Kawada was found by her mother in her room at their home in Sukagawa at around 1:50 p.m. last Friday, Fuji TV reported. An autopsy on Saturday showed she had been strangled.

Ruka lived with her mother and brother who were out on Friday morning. Ruka’s boyfriend was seen arriving with her at her home on Friday morning.

Police said the boyfriend’s body was found on Saturday outside the prefecture and that he had apparently committed suicide, but did not specify the method or where he was found. An autopsy showed the man, who lived in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, had died on Friday night, police said.

