crime

Suspect in murder of homeless woman turns himself in

1 Comment
TOKYO

A man being sought over the murder of a 64-year-old homeless woman in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward last week turned himself in at a koban (police box) on Saturday morning.

Kazuhito Yoshida, 46, has admitted to killing Misako Obayashi while she sat on a bench at a bus stop at around 4 a.m. on Nov 16, Fuji TV quoted police as saying. Yoshida showed up with his mother at the koban at 3 a.m. and told police he had attacked the woman.

Obayashi, who only had eight yen on her, was found collapsed on the ground, bleeding from a head injury, by a passerby at 5 a.m. near an intersection about 400 meters from Sasazuka Station. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that street surveillance camera footage taken an hour earlier showed a man hitting Obayashi, who appeared to be asleep, with a bag.


Brought his mother with him...she must be so proud.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Brought his mother with him...she must be so proud.

Who would you go with so that he also feels proud

0 ( +0 / -0 )

