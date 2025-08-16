 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/y-studio
crime

Suspect in Nagano stabbing rampage ruled mentally fit to stand trial

0 Comments
NAGANO

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he went on a stabbing rampage, killing one person and injuring two others in Nagano City, has been ruled mentally competent to stand trial.

The Nagano District Public Prosecutors Office plans to indict Yusuke Yaguchi on Monday for fatally stabbing Hiroyoshi Maruyama, 49, and wounding another man and a woman as they waited for a bus outside JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m. on Jan 22.

Yaguchi, who was arrested at his home, about three kilometers east of the station, on Jan 26, underwent psychiatric tests for three months to determine if he was mentally fit to stand trial, NTV reported. The tests were scheduled to end on July 11 but were extended by one month.

Prosecutors said Yaguchi told them he did not know any of the victims and that he picked them at random.

According to investigators, during questioning, Yaguchi described himself as "middle- to upper-class" and made statements to the effect that he "needed to reintegrate into society." He has reportedly said he will plead not guilty.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog