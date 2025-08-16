Suspect in Nagano stabbing rampage ruled mentally fit to stand trial

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he went on a stabbing rampage, killing one person and injuring two others in Nagano City, has been ruled mentally competent to stand trial.

The Nagano District Public Prosecutors Office plans to indict Yusuke Yaguchi on Monday for fatally stabbing Hiroyoshi Maruyama, 49, and wounding another man and a woman as they waited for a bus outside JR Nagano Station at around 8 p.m. on Jan 22.

Yaguchi, who was arrested at his home, about three kilometers east of the station, on Jan 26, underwent psychiatric tests for three months to determine if he was mentally fit to stand trial, NTV reported. The tests were scheduled to end on July 11 but were extended by one month.

Prosecutors said Yaguchi told them he did not know any of the victims and that he picked them at random.

According to investigators, during questioning, Yaguchi described himself as "middle- to upper-class" and made statements to the effect that he "needed to reintegrate into society." He has reportedly said he will plead not guilty.

© Japan Today