Suspect in Nara arson-murder sent to prosecutors

NARA

A 2o-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson-murder in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, was sent to prosecutors on Monday after turning himself in.

According to police, early in the morning of Nov 25, the second floor apartment of Shu Takekabu, 20, was set on fire. After the fire was extinguished, police and firefighters found the remains of a man subsequently identified as Naoki Yamaoka, 28, a resident of Sakurai City, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police learned that Yamaoka had been staying with Takekabu.

Police said Takekabu turned himself in at a police station on Sunday, telling officers that he was responsible for the death of Yamaoka. He said that around midnight on Nov 24, he stabbed Yamaoka with knife on the road outside his apartment. He then brought the injured Yamaoka into his apartment and set fire to it.

Police said Takekabu fled to Fukuoka City after setting the apartment on fire and has been sleeping in internet cafes there.

Police are now investigating the relationship between the suspect and his victim and what led to the trouble between them.

