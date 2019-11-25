Suspect in Osaka kidnapping case says he 'saved' victim

A man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 12-year-old Osaka girl told investigators before his arrest that she was seeking help and that he saved her, investigative sources said Monday.

Hitoshi Ito, 35, was quoted as telling investigators, "I saved the child who was seeking help via a social networking service, and I did the right thing," before he was arrested Saturday, according to the sources.

The girl, a sixth grader who was found in the Tochigi Prefecture city of Oyama, north of Tokyo, had been telling people close to her that she was unhappy at home and school before she went missing on Nov 17, the sources said.

Ito was sent to prosecutors Monday afternoon charged with abducting a minor as well as confinement.

Authorities are looking into communications between Ito and the girl for information, as well as to determine the suspect's motive.

According to the police, a smartphone belonging to the girl that was retrieved from Ito's house in Oyama during the search on Sunday had its SIM card removed and power turned off.

Ito confiscated the girl's phone and showed her objects thought to be bullets in an apparent threat, according to the sources.

The police confiscated several of the objects during a search of his house on Sunday, they said.

The girl has told the police she was given food approximately once a day and allowed to bathe every two days.

Ito told investigators he was aware that details about the search had been broadcast by the media, and police believe he disabled her phone to avoid the girl's location being tracked.

The police continued to search the house on Monday as some of the girl's belongings, including her shoes and a gray backpack, have yet to be located, while a wallet which matched the description of the girl's has been found in the house.

The girl, who has displayed no physical injuries from her ordeal, and her 38-year-old mother were reunited on Sunday.

Ito sent the girl a message around Nov 10 asking, "Would you like to visit my house?" via social media.

The two met at a park in Osaka on Nov 17 after arranging the rendezvous two or three days earlier.

Police believe the two arrived at Ito's house around midnight on Nov. 17 after using local trains rather than the faster shinkansen bullet trains to make the journey.

The alleged kidnapping victim escaped while Ito and another girl, whom investigative sources identified as a 15-year-old from Ibaraki Prefecture, were sleeping, and went shoeless to a police box 750 meters from the house.

Ibaraki prefectural police visited Ito's house and questioned him voluntarily in July after the 15-year-old girl's family had reported her missing in June, but they were not able to confirm the junior high school student was or had been there.

