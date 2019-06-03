Suspect may have checked site of Kawasaki knife attack 4 days before

The assailant in a knife attack in Kawasaki last week may have scouted the scene four days before he went on the stabbing rampage that left two dead and more than a dozen others injured, investigative sources said Monday.
A man who appeared to be Ryuichi Iwasaki, 51, was captured on the morning of May 24 by security cameras installed around the crime scene as well at nearby Noborito Station and Yomiuriland-mae Station on the Odakyu Line, which is the closest station to his home in the city's Asao Ward, the sources said.
Last Tuesday, Iwasaki committed suicide shortly after he attacked a group of Caritas Elementary School students and parents around 7:40 a.m. with 30-centimeter-long knives in each hand.
With police also having found that Iwasaki bought the knives in February at a mass merchandise retailer in Machida, Tokyo, they suspect the attack was planned well ahead.
The attack, which lasted less than 20 seconds, left dead Hanako Kuribayashi, an 11-year-old student, and Foreign Ministry official Satoshi Oyama, the 39-year-old father of a student at the school.
Iwasaki also injured 18 others, mostly schoolchildren.
The elementary school held a sports event on May 25, a Saturday, and as a result was closed through the following Monday.
May 24 was the last regular school day before the attack, and many school children are believed to have been awaiting school buses near the site, just like the day of the incident.
The motive of the attack remains unknown even after the police searched his home in the city, just next to Tokyo, where he lived with his aunt and uncle in their 80s.
The relatives had told city officials Iwasaki had not worked for a long time and was becoming reclusive.
He mostly stayed in his room, hardly speaking to the couple, and ate meals prepared by the aunt alone. He possessed no computer or smartphone, according to the police.© KYODO
Chip Star
I'm not certain why we keep hearing about this. We should be hearing about the government taking effective steps to address mental health issues that pervade this country and contribute to these tragedies.
Yubaru
And yet the city employees, with whom the aunt and uncle consulted with, followed their wishes and stayed away from contacting the man.
Difficult situation it was.
Yubaru
One, people want to know the excuse, the reason, the logic, the WHY, because they want to be able to point to something beyond the "mental" issues.
Dont hold your breathe waiting to hear anything about mental health issues here. Down here in Okinawa I can name, without pulling out any directory, 10 different "mental" hospitals, and all are running at full capacity. There are plenty of people who are seeing psychiatrists, but the wait takes a hell of a long time, my wife went to one for a work related issue and had to wait 6 weeks for the EARLIEST appointment.
Psychiatry is not one of the most popular areas of medicine here, and the government NEEDS to get more qualified doctors and specialists involved. THAT would be a start.