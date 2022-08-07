Suspect questioned over murder of 89-year-old man in Fukuoka Prefecture

Police in Kawasakimachi, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of killing an 89-year-old man at his home on Friday.

According to local media, the body of Mitsuo Iwashita was found in his house at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday after a neighbor called police to say he had seen a man slumped near the front door when he visited the house.

Police said Iwashita was declared dead at the scene and said he had been beaten about the head with a blunt object.

Police said Iwashita’s car was missing and it was found at around 1:10 a.m. Saturday in Hakata Ward, Fukuoka. Police said the driver, Keijiro Ishihara, was drunk at the time his car was stopped and that he has been detained for questioning over Iwashita’s death.

