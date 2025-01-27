Suspect rearrested on suspicion of suffocating man by wrapping adhesive tape around his face

Osaka prefectural police have rearrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder in a case where the body of a man was found on a tetrapod on the coast of Kaizuka City, Osaka Prefecture, last year.

According to police, the new arrest warrant against Tomoki Nakamura, a self-employed man from Chuo Ward, Osaka, alleges that between 11:30 p.m. on October 26 last year and 11:20 a.m. the next day, he wrapped adhesive tape around the nose and mouth of a 26-year-old part-time worker, suffocating him to death, NTV reported. The victim's ankles were also bound with adhesive tape.

According to police, Nakamura stated that he had planned to jointly manage a restaurant with the man, but that there was trouble over the joint guarantee for the store property contract.

Earlier this month, police arrested and indicted Nakamura and two other men on suspicion of confinement and abducting the victim in a car in Osaka on the night of October 26. They were also arrested on suspicion of abandoning the victim's body, which was discovered by a fisherman in November.

