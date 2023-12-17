Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suspect set to be indicted for killing American man, family on Christmas Day 2022

SAITAMA

Saitama prosecutors are set to indict a 41-year-old man for the murder of an American man, his wife and their daughter at their home on Christmas Day 2022.

The suspect, Jun Saito, is accused of killing William Bishop, 69, his wife Izumi Morita, 68, and their daughter Sophianna Megumi Morita, a 32-year-old who lived in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward and who was visiting her parents for Christmas, at their home in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture.

Since his arrest last December, Saito has undergone two psychiatric examinations, each lasting three months, to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial, Kyodo News reported. The first evaluation began on Feb 13 and the second began on Aug 10. Based on the results, prosecutors said they plan to move forward with Saito's indictment.

According to the investigation, the three victims were beaten to death with a blunt object at Bishop’s house at around 7:30 a.m. on Christmas morning. All three bodies were found just outside the front door. Traces of the victims’ blood discovered inside the residence suggest they were first attacked indoors, and were trying to flee when they were attacked again outside.

There was also a fire on the property that was put out after around an hour and a half. As kerosene was later detected at the scene, police suspect Saito intentionally started the fire.

A security camera at the residence recorded a scene of the attack, including a man who appeared to be Saito who lived nearby. Police confiscated multiple blunt objects, including a hammer and a hatchet, from Saito's home, while DNA from blood found on clothing and gloves seized from his home matched that of all three victims.

Police initially visited Saito's home shortly after the murders, but received no response. They believe he pretended not to be inside when officers called. Saito also resisted investigators' attempts to open the door to his home that night after they returned with an arrest warrant.

Police said Saito has given no motive but it is believed that he harbored a grudge against the family. The Bishops filed six reports of property damage between August and December 2021, but while Saito was suspected and arrested three times, he was not prosecuted in any of the cases.

Police said the Bishops told them they did not personally know Saito when he was arrested for damaging their vehicle.

A long-time resident of Japan, Bishop was a board member of Temple University Japan from 2010 to 2018, later becoming an emeritus member. His daughter worked for an international advertising company.

This was a rather shocking murder. The guy, and his family, from all accounts, if I recall correctly, was well liked, and this was a senseless murder.

I hope justice is served and promptly.

Since his arrest last December, Saito has undergone two psychiatric examinations, each lasting three months, to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial, Kyodo News reported.

Hopefully he is not able to weasel his way out of a harsh punishment for a brutal ceime against a 'foreigner'' like Sagawa Issei did by a judgement of mental incompetence.

Luckily this news wasn’t released on December 25.

Jun Saito is apparently that tormenting, hateful recluse that no one wants to have as a neighbor. Society would likely be better with his removal.

Shame the police didn't do more to sop this guy after they reported him many times.

Once convicted, I see hanging as the only solution to deal with this animal. The taxpayers should not be forced to provide yet more money to him for decades.

Rest in Peace to the three innocent family members.

