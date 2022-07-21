Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Suspect turns himself in after man fatally stabbed in Tokyo

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he turned himself following a fatal stabbing incident in Chiyoda Ward on Thursday.

According to police, Fumitoshi Sasaki has admitted to stabbing a 34-year-old male acquaintance in the stomach after an argument on the street in Kandaizumicho in the Akihabara district at around 6:40 p.m., Kyodo News reported. A witness saw the incident and called 110. The victim, Kenji Yamanaka, was taken to hospital where he died about three hours later, police said.

Police said the two men were members of a crime syndicate. Just before the incident, they were with a third man at a nearby coffee shop when they started arguing, police said.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

